Missing: 52-year-old William Scott Stanga

PAIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Have you seen this man? Maui police need the public’s help.

According to the Maui Police Department, 51-year-old William Scott Stanga of Hana was reported missing on July 31.

Stanga was last seen on that day sometime around 3 p.m. by friends snorkeling in the area of the Kuau Bay Beach, which is also known as the beach below Mama’s Fish House, in Paia.

Stanga goes by the name “Scott.” He is described as a caucasian male, and is six-feet tall and is around 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Maui Police Department, non-emergency number at 808-244-6400, or in an emergency dial 911.

