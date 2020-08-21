Missing: 36-year-old Jeremiah Rabanes

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Maui island are searching for a missing Wailuku man.

According to the Maui Police Department, 36-year-old Jeremiah Rabanes was reported missing on Aug. 21. He was last seen that same day at about 1:32 a.m. at a residence in Waiehu.

Police describe him as a Caucasian man. They say he is five-feet and nine inches tall. He’s 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

