Missing: 29-year-old Melissa E. Murdock

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department needs the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Melissa E. Murdock, who was reported as missing.

She is described to be about 5’7″ and 120 pounds with medium-toned skin and wavy, shoulder-length hair.

Murdock was last seen in Kona on, February 10, and is known to venture around the Big Island. She sometimes refers to herself as “Diah” or Melissa Molina.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aron Tomota at (808) 326-4646 ext. 262 or Aron.Tomota@hawaiicounty.gov

THE LATEST ON KHON2