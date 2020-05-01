Missing: 18-year-old Anthony Salsedo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is requesting the Public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Anthony Salsedo.

Salsedo was last seen leaving his residence in Makawao on April 22, 2020.

Salsedo is described to be 5’6” and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

He is known to frequent the Upcountry, Kihei, and Wailuku areas.

If anyone has information regarding Salsedo’s whereabouts, please call the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400 or if an Emergency 9-1-1, and refer to MPD report #20-015246.