Missing: 17-year-old Kailey Puanani Doll

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who was reported missing.

Seventeen-year-old Kailey Puanani Doll was last seen in the Hilo area on May 22 around 10:30 a.m.

She is described to be 5-feet-6-inches, 156 pounds, and has a medium complexion. Police say that she has medium length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red v-cut shirt and jeans.

She may be in the Puna area.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Doll to call contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810, via email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov or the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

THE LATEST ON KHON2