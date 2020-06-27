Missing: 16-year-old Treeny Shiraki, reported runaway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who was reported as a runaway.

Sixteen-year-old Treeny Shiraki was last seen in Kailua-Kona on April 7, 2020. She is described to be five-feet-one-inch tall and around 110 pounds. She has a tan complexion and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Shiraki to call contact Officer Oliver Agustin of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 302, via email at oliver.agustin@hawaiicounty.gov or on the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

THE LATEST ON KHON2