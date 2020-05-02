Missing: 16-year-old Janerine Kaspar

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who was reported missing.

Sixteen-year-old Janerine Kaspar was last seen in the Kurtistown area on April 6 at about 9:30 p.m.

She is described to be five-feet tall, 100 pounds, with curly black hair, a medium complexion, and brown eyes. Kaspar also wears plastic-framed glasses.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve shirt. Kaspar frequents the Lanakila housing area in Hilo.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Kaspar to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810 or via email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

Trending Stories