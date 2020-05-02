Missing: 16-year-old Janerine Kaspar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who was reported missing.

Sixteen-year-old Janerine Kaspar was last seen in the Kurtistown area on April 6 at about 9:30 p.m.

She is described to be five-feet tall, 100 pounds, with curly black hair, a medium complexion, and brown eyes. Kaspar also wears plastic-framed glasses.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve shirt. Kaspar frequents the Lanakila housing area in Hilo.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Kaspar to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810 or via email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov.