Missing: 16-year-old Dakota Iseri, reported runaway

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Have you seen this girl? Police on the Big Island are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway–missing from the Kalopa area since June 2020.

The girl is identified as Dakota Iseri. Iseri is described to be around five feet and three to four inches tall, and around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, medium-length black/brown hair, and has a light complexion.

Iseri was last seen in the Kalopa Road area.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Ellsworth Fontes of the Hamakua Patrol Division at 775-7533 or email Sergeant Dean Uyetake at dean.uytetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

