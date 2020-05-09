Missing: 15-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island are looking for a teenage boy who was reported missing.

Fifteen-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area on April 06. He is described to be five feet and two inches tall, 115 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.  

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt with a white “Las Vegas” logo and brown shoes. He was carrying a black backpack and a floral-print multi-colored backpack.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Fleming-White to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810 or via email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 63°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 80° 65°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 80° 66°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Showers
Showers 40% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
64°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

Trending Stories