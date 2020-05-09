Missing: 15-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island are looking for a teenage boy who was reported missing.

Fifteen-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area on April 06. He is described to be five feet and two inches tall, 115 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt with a white “Las Vegas” logo and brown shoes. He was carrying a black backpack and a floral-print multi-colored backpack.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Fleming-White to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810 or via email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov.