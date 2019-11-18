Missing 15-year-old girl on Hawaii Island

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 15-year-old Keaʻau girl who was reported missing.

Maycee K. Ahsui-Mendoza was last seen in Hawaiian Paradise Park on October 25, 2019.

She is described as Asian, 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.