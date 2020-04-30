Missing: 14-year-old Shayla Smith-Akiona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you seen this girl? Police with the Hawaii Police Department needs the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Shayla Smith-Akiona.

The teenager was last seen in the Puainako area of Kinoole Street on, April 7, at around 1:00 p.m.

She is described to be 5’5″ inches, 110 pounds, with long black hair, light complexion, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, a black T-shirt with “Nike Air” printed in pink along with a black and purple backpack.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Smith-Akiona to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810 or via email at james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov.