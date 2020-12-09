Miss Hawaii Teen USA to air on Dec 9, Miss Hawaii USA to follow

Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Teen Hawaii USA 2020
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Miss Hawaii Teen USA competition is expected to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 9 with the Miss Hawaii USA pageant to follow on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The event will be held at Luxury Row in Waikiki and streamed live on KHII and KHON2.

Event organizers say the annual pageant works to enable young women to realize their dreams.

Both competitions will be held in an open-air setting to ensure the safety of participating contestants and guests.

Tune in to the Miss Hawaii Teen USA competition on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KHII and the Miss Hawaii USA competition on Thursday at 7 p.m. on KHON2.

