WATCH NOW: Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageant

(NEXSTAR) – The USDA is warning a "highly pathogenic avian influenza" the agency has already identified in three states could spread rapidly and wreak havoc on the poultry industry if it's not contained.

Last week the bird flu was found in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, as well as a backyard flock of birds in Fauquier County, Virginia, the United States Department of Agriculture said in a press release Monday.