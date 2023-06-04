HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a special moment for two women over the weekend following the crowning of the 76th annual Miss Hawaii and the Miss Hawaii’s Teen.

Star Dahl-Thurston, 25, captured the title of Miss Hawaii on Saturday night at the Hawaii Theatre.

Dahl-Thurston took home the crown after winning the health and fitness and talent phases of competition with a self-written poem about her relationship with shame and affection.

Star Dahl-Thurston is crowned as Miss Hawaii during the 76th annual Miss Hawaii pageant taking place at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Miss Hawaii) Top 5 contestants during the 76th annual Miss Hawaii taking place at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Miss Hawaii) 76th annual Miss Hawaii takes place at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Miss Hawaii) Star Dahl-Thurston is crowned as Miss Hawaii during the 76th annual Miss Hawaii pageant taking place at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Miss Hawaii)

She will go on to represent Hawaii at the 2024 Miss America Pageant early next year.

A Hawaii teen will also be competing for a national title after Lauryn Trader was crowned the Miss Hawaii’s Teen on Friday night.

Trader was crowned Miss Hawaii’s Teen 2023 at the Ala Moana Hotel. It was another milestone for the 17-year-old after just recently graduating from President Theodore Roosevelt High School.

Lauryn Trader is crowned Miss Hawaii’s Teen 2023 at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday night, June 2, 2023. (Miss Hawaii Organization) Lauryn Trader is crowned Miss Hawaii’s Teen 2023 at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday night, June 2, 2023. (Miss Hawaii Organization) Lauryn Trader standing between to her predecessors after being crowned Miss Hawaii’s Teen 2023 at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday night, June 2, 2023. (Miss Hawaii Organization) Lauryn Trader captures the title of Miss Hawaii’s Teen 2023 at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday night, June 2, 2023. (Miss Hawaii Organization) Lauryn Trader captures the title of Miss Hawaii’s Teen 2023 at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday night, June 2, 2023. (Miss Hawaii Organization)

Come January, Trader will have the chance to compete for the national title of Miss America’s Teen.