Miske co-conspirator used ‘Hawaii 5-0’ badge to impersonate officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A plea deal, that was recently unsealed in federal court, shows that Norman Akau III confessed to multiple attempted murder-for-hire schemes in connection to the Michael Miske case.

The deal detailed several of Akau’s actions, including using a badge that he got while working on “Hawaii 5-0” to impersonate an officer during an armed heist.

Akau also admitted that he was about to pull the trigger on a hit outside a Sand Island lunch spot but was stopped by another because he hadn’t removed a GPS tracker from the car of the targeted person.

When asked about the hit on Jonathan Fraser, a central part of the Miske case, Akau said that he opted out because Fraser was “a kid.”

Akau pled guilty to multiple federal charges in June. The plea deal suggests a maximum 20 years in federal prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000.