Miske and associates ‘meticulously planned’ alleged kidnapping and murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New details have emerged in the case of Miske enterprises. In a Motion to Detain Miske that the feds filed on Wednesday, they allege that Miske and his associates planned elaborate schemes to intimidate, inflict violence and conceal their crimes.

At the center of the case is the alleged kidnapping and murder of Johnathan Fraser, a friend of Miske’s son. As the feds put it, Miske had a “mistaken belief that Fraser was the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious accident from which Miske’s son, Caleb, eventually died as a result.” Court documents state that it was for this reason that Miske purchased a $425,000 boat to dispose of Fraser’s body after the alleged murder. According to court records, Fraser was apparently residing with or in one of Miske’s properties so “Miske could keep tabs on him in the days leading up to the murder.” Fraser’s pregnant girlfriend was lured away on the day that Fraser disappeared. Miske’s associates allegedly disposed of evidence of the crime.

Miske and six of his alleged co-conspirators appeared in federal court Thursday morning. They all pleaded not guilty.

Latest Stories on KHON2