Milton Ishii still missing, search continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A month after his disappearance, The search continues for 76-year-old Milton Ishii.

Ishii went for a walk on November 26, but never returned.

He has dementia.

Ishii’s son, Shane, was joined by 30 others Sunday afternoon, December 29, near Aloun Farms in Kapolei to comb the area.

They’ve searched each of the 33 days he’s been missing, which has been especially difficult during the holidays.

“For us, it’s been hard because this has been the first time that he isn’t here,” said Ishii’s son, Shane. “But we’re keeping our hopes up and we’re hoping for the best. But at the same time, maybe we’re preparing for the worst just in case, but we still have our hopes that we’ll find him alive and well somewhere.”

Milton is 5’4″ and around 145 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. If you see him, call police.