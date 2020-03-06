Military veterans clinic to open in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new clinic will help veterans and their families when it opens this summer in Mililani.

The Cohen Veterans Network will have a Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at the Child & Family Service location at 95-1091 Ainamakua Drive in Mililani.

More than 30,000 post-9/11 veterans, their families, as well as nearly 60,000 family members of active-duty service-men and women in Hawaii will be eligible for care.

Child & Family Service, a local nonprofit that has focused on strengthening families and fostering the healthy development of children since 1899, is a partner in the efforts to help those who served our country.

In addition to providing care to those within reach of the Mililani location, the Cohen Clinic at Child & Family Service will offer telehealth services to post-9/11 veterans and military families across the state. CVN Telehealth is face-to-face video therapy where clients can receive treatment from the privacy and comfort of their own home.

The clinic will hire a clinic director, several clinicians, and other integral roles, including a data manager, as well as outreach and intake coordinator.

CVN offers brief, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems and children’s behavioral problems. Learn more about how the network cares for clients.

Cohen Veterans Network has 14 clinics on the mainland. They will open in one in Jacksonville, Fla. and one in Anchorage, Alaska before opening in Hawaii.

The clinic is backed by a $275-million commitment by financier-philanthropist Steven A. Cohen.