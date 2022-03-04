HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy wants families to know they have support as the Red Hill water contamination crisis is being resolved.

The Military and Family Support Center can help with medical assistance claims, rapid response, and temporary lodging support.

Military officials said as families move back home, they still get complaints about the water.

“So the concerns have been they smelled fuel,” said Rapid Response Team OIC Rick Forney. “My team responds. We try to document those concerns as well.”

“We have no evidence to suggest that there is ongoing acute exposure or symptoms related to the water distribution system,” said U.S. Pacific Fleet Surgeon, Senior Medical Officer and Advisor, Capt. Michael McGinnis.

The Navy said it will continue to provide temporary housing as needed. So far they have paid about 17,000 temporary lodging packages worth $28 million.

The Military and Family Support Center is located at 4827 Bougainville Drive. For more informaton, call (808) 474-1999.