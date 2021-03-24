Military spouse from Hawaii speaks with First Lady about adoption struggles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Hawaii couple is in the process of adopting their first child. It has not been easy getting to where they are today as a military family.

Ryan De Silva and his husband Kai are both from Hawaii.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Ryan grew up on Oahu and Kai is from Kauai. The two met while Kai was stationed in the islands.

Their life growing up in Hawaii is what anyone would expect; surrounded by ‘ohana. That all changed when Kai got stationed in Spain, however.

“Our first duty station together was in Spain. It was my first time leaving home, and ever living away from Hawaii, so it was interesting to say the least,” Ryan said.

Living in Europe was particularly challenging for Ryan.

“Even gaining work overseas as a spouse is very difficult,” Ryan explained.

The couple was also facing another obstacle — they were ready to start a family.

“Me and my husband are in the process of adopting, and it’s just been kind of roadblock after roadblock,” he said.

Kai De Silva is now stationed in Washington State. The couple said relocating often for the military makes adopting a child even harder.

Ryan said, he is hopeful it will be easier for future couples considering the First Lady of the United States is listening.

“One day you’re like, ‘Okay, what am I going to do this weekend?’ And the next moment you’re like, ‘I’m meeting the First Lady?!’ I still don’t believe it and it was such a flash,” Ryan said.

Ryan De Silva got to sit down and talk one-on-one with Dr. Jill Biden.

The First Lady visited Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Tuesday, March 9.

Ryan was one of seven military spouses selected to speak with the First Lady about the issues facing military families.

“She genuinely talked back to us, and we were told that there was a time cap, and I had summed up all my points in two minutes. I was ready to get everything out, and she was with us for over two hours,” Ryan said about the experience.

Ryan spent two days hand-making Dr. Biden a lei to thank her.

“I did approach her and I told [the First Lady] that I had made this for her and it was on behalf of Hawaii and represented where I’m from, and then on top of it, the lei is actually… I made it keiki size because it was supposed to represent, it was a symbol for what I was there for, my purpose, adopting my son,” Ryan said.

Ryan and Kai De Silva are soon-to-be parents. Their baby boy is due on Monday, May 10, 2021.