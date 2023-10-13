HONOLULU (KHON2) — Almost two years after thousands were sickened by the Red Hill fuel spill, the military announced it will begin its defueling process of the fuel storage facility beginning Monday, Oct. 16.

Military leaders gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to announce the preparations on Friday, Oct. 13. Alongside the Joint Task Force-Red Hill, were state and federal officials who were there to give their remarks and answer questions.

“After many months of effort, the removal of 140 million gallons of fuel from Red Hill can finally begin,” said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

Green announced that after the defueling process, the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility will remain permanently closed.

“This has taken literally years for us to get to this milestone where we get to defuel these massive tanks,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono.