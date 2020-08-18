Military convoys may cause traffic from Aug. 17-26

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 25th Infantry Division is advising drivers that it will be conducting convoy operations along the H-1 and H-2 freeways from Aug. 17 through Aug. 26.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The convoys will move each day between 8:30 A.M. and 3 P.M. as the division moves vehicles and equipment from Schofield Barracks to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.
A single convoy may include 25 vehicles moving together.
Motorists are asked to use care if attempting to pass between slow-moving military vehicles.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Young Brothers 46% rate increase approved by PUC
- Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Joshua Gamboa
- KHON2 presents Beyond the Mask forum on Aug. 20
- DNC Opening Night: Joe Biden will bring hope, unity
- Endangered baby giraffe makes public debut at the Columbus Zoo