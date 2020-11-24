Mililani Public Library begins parking lot construction project

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A portion of the Mililani Public Library parking lot will undergo repairs and repaving. The Mililani Public Library will remain open during the entire construction project, which began on Monday, Nov. 23.
The construction project to repair and repave the parking lot is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete, according to state officials. During the repair and repaving project, cars may only use the Meheula Parkway driveway.
