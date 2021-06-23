Mililani Post Office lobby to close Saturday for electrical work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Retail services at the Mililani Post Office will be closed on Saturday, June 26, while electrical work is done in the lobby, the U.S. Postal Service announced.

The Mililani Post Office is located at 95-1030 Meheula Pkwy.

Customers of the Mililani Post Office who need postal retail services are advised to visit the nearby Kunia, Pearl City, or Waipahu Post Offices.

Mililani mail carriers on Saturday will not be impacted by the lobby closure and mail will be delivered regularly.

P.O. Boxes at Mililani will have access limited from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mililani Post Office retail window and P.O. Box lobby will reopen for business as usual on Monday, June 28, barring unforeseen circumstances, the U.S. Postal Service said.