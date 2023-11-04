HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we enter day six of the Mililani Mauka fire, the Honolulu Fire Department announced the fire has since scorched about 1,300 acres of land in the remote mountain area.

HFD said that as of 7:12 a.m. firefighters have continued their firefighting efforts following their nightly suspended fire operations.

The fire remains 70% contained, according to HFD, with the main portion of the fire located at the southeast side of the affected area — about four miles from the Mililani Mauka community.

According to HFD, there is currently multiple aircrafts from different agencies working to fight the blaze.

One HFD helicopter

One U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter,

One U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft

One United States Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) contracted helicopters.

The Division of Forestry and Wildlife continues to assist with staff and personnel. Two USFWS ground crews started work in the accessible areas closest to the Mililani Mauka community.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for the State by the National Weather Service due to the expected strong trade winds and relatively low humidity beginning 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

The advisory was issued for all Leeward areas and for Central Oahu and is expected to end at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

Strong trade winds and low relative humidity will combine with dry fuels to bring the critical fire weather conditions from late Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. National Weather Service Hawaii

A fireline is being built by the Mendocino Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Six Rivers Wildland Fire Module to prevent future fire spread toward Mililani Mauka.

Officials said contingency plans are in place should winds increase and significantly affect fire behavior.

HFD is asking all residents of Oahu to make and practice a family evacuation plan and have an emergency kit packed nd ready.

Air quality is being monitored by the State of Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch, and any questions can be asked directly to the Clean Air Branch at 808-586-4417.

For anyone who may be affected by the smoke, HFD recommends they shelter in place or a place with air conditioning.

There are no reports of any injures and no reports of structures or homes having been threated as of Saturday afternoon.

There are no evacuation orders at the time of this update either.