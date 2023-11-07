HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday marks day nine of the Mililani Mauka fire. The fire has remained 90% contained but with more accurate mapping, has shown to affect 1,630 acres of land.

Honolulu Fire Department said acreage will continue to be refined and fluctuations in these figures do not indicate that the fire is growing or expanding in size, as there has been minimal fire activity during recent operational periods.

The following helicopters are working to fight the blaze:

One Hawaii Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter

One Hawaii Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft

One United States Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) contracted helicopter

There are a total of 85 personnel assigned to the fire.

HFD and Department of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) continue to assist with support staff and

personnel.