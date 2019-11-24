Mililani High School students give back with 200 turkeys

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Mililani High School football team helped share the holiday spirit Saturday morning, November 23, even with a hurting spirit.

The Trojans were eliminated in the state tournament Friday night, November 22, by Saint Louis. But woke up early morning to help pass out 200 turkeys to families in need. Mililani football players, cheerleaders, and staff were joined by former NFL Pro Bowl Running Back Marshawn Lynch.

“We’re just giving back tot he community today and to give thanks,” said Mililani High School Junior Fatuvalu Iosefa.

“I think for me, it’s really great seeing these kinds understanding that their community has need and that they can contribute and it’s more than being a part of a football team and it’s more about giving back to the community in event of the holidays,”said Mililani High School Principal Fred Murphey.

Lynch, whose organization put this together, declined an interview.

The Hawaii Food Bank also chipped in groceries to go with the 200 turkeys passed out.