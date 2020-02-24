Mililani High School on lockdown after student reportedly stabbed two other students

Mililani High School students were released early Monday morning after a stabbing incident on-campus. Release was at 11:30 a.m., with bus pick-up starting at 11:45 a.m. Parents were directed to the school’s gymasium and Meheula Parkway for HPD-facilitated pick-ups.

The school was placed on lockdown earlier in the morning after two students, one 16-year-old male and one 16-year-old female, were stabbed. EMS confirmed that they were both in serious condition. Honolulu Police confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

Our priority is to support the students and families of those impacted by today’s incident. We are committed to ensuring that our schools continue to be safe spaces for learning, and as such the well-being of our students and staff remains our highest priority. This is an evolving situation and we ask that the public please refrain from spreading misinformation. We will continue to update parents and the school community with further details as they become available. Dr. Christina Kishimoto, DOE Superintendent

The investigation is ongoing.