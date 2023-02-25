Genshu Price carrying a bag of recyclables during the Bottles4College collection drive on April 23 at Kualoa Ranch.

Kaneohe, Hawaii (KHON2) – Genshu Price was 12 years old when he came up with an ambitious mission: to collect 1 million recyclable cans and bottles to not only help protect the environment, but send Hawaii students to college.

Genshu founded Bottles 4 College, a 501c3 non-profit organization. He organized multiple recycling drives across Oahu.

“When we first started, he did the calculations,” said Genshu’s dad, Mike Price.

“He goes: ‘It’s gonna take me 17 years to collect 1 million cans and bottles at this pace.’ I told him, ‘if you keep going, you’re gonna get over a million cans and bottles. Guaranteed.”

The now 15-year-old reached his goal in less than 5 years, thanks to partnerships with local companies and help from the community.

Saturday’s recycling drive at Windward Mall helped Bottles 4 College reach its goal of 1 million recyclables collected.

“One million cans and bottles is roughly $50,000 in tuition money,” said Genshu.

“Right now, we’re giving out two $10,000 scholarships for eligible students and to help continue this program. So we want to make sure we have more funding for the next year.”

“We’re not stopping at a million cans and bottles,” added Genshu.

The Stanford Online High School student says he plans to hand out the first Bottles 4 College scholarship to an eligible Hawaii student later this year.

“We’ve gotten to the point where we can’t stop. We’ve gotten to our goal to give out our first scholarship. We’re getting the ball rolling beyond this start-up. It’s important to me to help my fellow classmates for higher education and protecting our environment. That ensure a better Hawaii. I want to make sure that when I’m older, younger kids are able to have a good Hawaii to grow up and live in.”