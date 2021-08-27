Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

PEARLRIDGE FARMERS MARKET

This Saturday, Hawaii residents are encouraged to stop by Pearlridge Shopping Center for their weekly farmers market. Shoppers can choose from a wide selection of food, drinks, accessories, and seasonal fruits and vegetables.

VISIT: www.facebook.com/PearlridgeFarmersMarket

ROCK OUT AT WILLIES HOT CHICKEN

Calling all rock and roll enthusiasts to head over to Willies Hot Chicken as you dance and rock out to group Big Eye Band enjoy great music, delicious drinks and of course some of the best chicken entrees in Kona.

VISIT: www.WilliesHotChicken.com

WORK PLAY HAWAII PRESENTS: HO’OKAHI SUNDAY

This Sunday night, celebrate the Hawaiian culture at Work Play Hawaii in Kaka’ako! You and your family are invited to join local artists, Grant Kono, Ekolu Chang and Kupu Na’auao as they host Ho’okahi Sunday. Celebrate your love for the Hawaiian culture, with some of Hawaii’s top artists…

VISIT: www.WorkPlayHI.com