Mighty Mo opens Monday and Tuesday after Christmas weekend

File – The Battleship Missouri Memorial will reopen the Mighty Mo starting on Wednesday, Dec. 16, while implementing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health guidelines.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the holiday spirit, the Battleship Missouri Memorial, the Mighty Mo will open on Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Usually it is open Wednesday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and it is closed Sunday to Tuesday.

The Mighty Mo will closed on New Year’s Day.

All visitors must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) safety guidelines while touring the memorial.

For information or reservations, call (808) 455-1600 or visit USSMissouri.org.