Mighty Mo opens Monday and Tuesday after Christmas weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the holiday spirit, the Battleship Missouri Memorial, the Mighty Mo will open on Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Usually it is open Wednesday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and it is closed Sunday to Tuesday.
The Mighty Mo will closed on New Year’s Day.
All visitors must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) safety guidelines while touring the memorial.
For information or reservations, call (808) 455-1600 or visit USSMissouri.org.
