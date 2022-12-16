PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Battleship Missouri Memorial announced a dedication ceremony for late Sen. Daniel K. Inouye at the Pier Foxtrot 5.

The ceremony commemorated the Senator’s service, dedication and connection to the Mighty Mo.

The blessing installed a new bronze plaque in the Inouye’s honor.

“Without the efforts made by Senator Inouye, the Mighty Mo would never have been able to call Hawaiʻi its home,” said, Mike Carr, president & CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “It is with our deepest gratitude and privilege to memorialize Sen. Inouye’s legacy with this bronze plaque to help share his remarkable story and involvement with this historic battleship.”

Kahu Kelekona Bishaw performed the blessing that was attended by the Senator ‘s son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, close friends and past colleagues.

“It fills me with great joy and pride to see Sen. Inouye’s legacy being recognized and honored by the Battleship Missouri Memorial,” said, Jennifer Sabas, Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Institute. “The bronze plaque and sign provides more than just information, but a promise and commitment to never stop sharing the stories of our country’s heroes.”