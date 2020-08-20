Mighty Mo continues to offer classroom learning opportunities from a distance

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Battleship Missouri, also known as the Mighty Mo, was once the famous site of the surrender of the Empire of Japan. Today, it is a multitude of educational programs for students between fourth and twelfth grade.

For many years, the Mighty Mo has hosted an array of ship experiences and immersive hands-on history lessons along with STEM-focused activities. USS Missouri officials say they plan to continue offering these teachings and have modified their lessons to fit distance learning needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtual classroom educators can teach students more about the ship’s history with a free 30-minute historic presentation and a virtual tour of the battleship itself.

For a more in-depth exploration, students can also opt for a one-hour virtual field trip followed by a session of student-based questions and answers.

Students can even enjoy the Battleship Missouri’s “Journey with the Stars,” an interactive experience that provides students with a greater understanding of Hawaiian history, celestial navigation and current aquatic navigation technology. For students grades four through six, the “Underway with Mighty Mo Robotics,” offers a user-friendly STEM-themed lesson plan.

Additionally, the Battleship Missouri Memorial welcomes small groups of students for on ship programs with physical distancing requirements in place.

The Battleship Missouri Overnight Encampment, a program designed to help students foster leadership and team building skills while experiencing what life at sea was like for the battleship’s crewmembers, is still being offered for interested participants.

