Mid-Pacific Institute to host virtual spring hula concerts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mid-Pacific Institute is hosting its spring hula concerts virtually in 2021.

The three-night virtual concert series called “Leaving An Impression,” runs Thursday, May 6, Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8.

The concerts will celebrate people throughout history who have made a positive impact on their community.

Performances begin at 5 p.m. and are open to the public, but tickets must be purchased first.

Prices are $7 per show and proceeds benefit students at Mid-Pacific.

Click here to purchase tickets for the virtual spring hula concerts.

