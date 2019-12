Mickey and Minnie Mouse visit with sisters Zierra and Zraia. Courtesy Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pediatric patients at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center received a special visit from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends on Friday, Dec. 13.

Disney characters visited mother and baby patients in the NICU area.

This marks the eighth year Moanalua Medical Center has welcomed characters from Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, to visit with young patients in the hospital over the holidays.

Families took photos and got special gifts courtesy of Aulani.