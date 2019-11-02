Michigan man dies in waters off Kauapea Beach in Kauai

KAUAI (KHON2) – Kauai police confirm that a male visitor died Thursday in waters off Kauapea Beach, in Kilauea.

He has been identified as 60-year-old Randy Thoen of Michigan.

Around 11:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Kauapea Beach, also known as Secret Beach, for an unresponsive male who was pulled from the water.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Thoen became distressed while swimming in the surf break. Bystanders on shore signaled to the surfers in the water, who then brought Thoen to shore. Once on shore, one of the surfers who is an off-duty firefighter immediately began to administer CPR.

Firefighters, lifeguards from the North Roving Patrol Unit, and AMR medics arrived on scene and took over resuscitation efforts, but the man could not be revived.

Thoen was transported to Wilcox Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of his death, but foul play is not suspected.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted the man’s family.

While rescuers were responding to Theon, they were notified of a second person in distress on the beach around 100 yards from the scene.

Personnel found a 30-year-old male who was having difficulty breathing after being caught in the surf break. Lifeguards administered oxygen and assessed the man’s vitals. An off-duty medical doctor also assisted the man. The man’s condition improved and he refused further treatment.

