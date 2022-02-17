Michelle Obama hosts the 1st Girls Opportunity Alliance event in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Michelle Obama, author and wife of former President Barack Obama hosted the first Girls Opportunity Alliance (GOA) roundtable event in Hawaii.

It took place at the Manoa Heritage Center in Honolulu on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Before the event started, Obama met with the participants before and was presented with leis and greeted with an oli — also known as a Hawaiian chant.

At the event, eight girls from Oahu between the ages of 11 and 17 shared their career goals, stories on how they are being leaders in the community and challenges they have faced.

The GOA team said they will also meet with all participants in their communities to do a service project.

Courtesy of Obama Foundation

According to the Obama Foundation, GOA is a part of the Obama Foundation and it is a program that aims to “empower adolescent girls around the world through education, helping them to achieve their full potential and transform their families, communities and countries.”

The eight roundtable participants are: