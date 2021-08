HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Oahu businessman who federal prosecutors say is the leader of an organized crime ring pled not guilty Thursday, Aug. 5 to multiple offenses including murder and kidnapping.

Michael Miske remains at the federal detention center awaiting trial which is now scheduled for March 21.

Miske was arrested last year for the 2016 death of 21-year-old Jonathan Fraser.