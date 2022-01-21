Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa honored for Hawaii community service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was honored for his community service to Hawaii and the nation by Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Friday, Jan. 21.

“So, Tua, the State of Hawaii takes great pride in your accomplishments and what you give to our community,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “Really, we’re most grateful you don’t destroy the Pittsburgh steelers too often here.”

Tagovailoa donated 30 Microsoft Surfaces — 10 each — to James Campbell High School, Nanakuli High School and Kahuku High School on Friday, Jan. 21.

“We didn’t have much and with the little that I seen my parents had they gave back a lot,” said Tagovailoa. “So for me, and everyone up here, to be able to give back to the community I think that’s something big.”

The Tua Tagovailoa Foundation has established a $300,000 scholarship endowment at his alma mater, St. Louis School, as well as awarded four scholarships to students from Hawaii over the next four years.