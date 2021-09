WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department and United States Coast Guard reported that they have suspended their search for a missing snorkeler on Friday, Sept. 17.

According to officials, the search for a 67-year-old woman who was snorkeling near the Molokini Crater was continued Friday but stopped, as of 6:30 p.m.

The California visitor was reported missing after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.