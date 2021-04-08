MFD rescues swimmers in Haiku, Kapalua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) rescued a swimmer who had jumped off a waterfall in Haiku and another who had been knocked off the rocks in Kapalua on Wednesday, April 7.

Both of the swimmers are from California, according to MFD.

According to MFD, the swimmer in Haiku jumped off a 40-foot waterfall into a pond and was injured around 1:16 p.m.

The 40-year-old Oakland man was airlifted to awaiting medics and transferred to a hospital in stable condition with back pain.

Then around 5:30 p.m., MFD personnel responded to a call that reported a victim was knocked off the rocks by a wave in Kapalua at an area known as “Dragon’s Teeth.” She was seen treading water approximately 100 yards from shore, according to MFD.

The 37-year-old Laguna Niguel woman was brought to shore by personnel on a rescue surfboard.

MFD officials said, the 37-year-old was suffering from exhaustion and had minor scrapes and abrasions.