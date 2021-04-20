MFD investigating Lahaina commercial structure fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Fire Department (MFD) officials are investigating the cause of a commercial structure fire in Lahaina that broke out around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, April 19.

According to MFD, estimated damage to the structure is $237,000.

MFD says the fire was determined to be in an upstairs unit of the large commercial building located at 1000 Limahana Pl.

Crews were able to enter the building and knock the fire down before it spread to other areas of the structure. The flames were brought under control at 6:45 p.m. and completely extinguished at 9 p.m.

The blaze was contained to about 25% of the 19,800 square foot structure, according to fire officials.

The investigation is ongoing.