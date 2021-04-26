MFD investigating cause of Waikapu structure fire that displaced 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Investigators with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) are looking into the cause of a structure fire that broke out on Keilio Place in Waikapu on Monday, April 26, and displaced two residents.

MFD officials say the fire broke out around 12:41 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews reported residents had used garden hoses to knock down the fire before MFD arrived. Crews worked to extinguish the fire after confirming that all occupants of the structure were able to evacuate.

Two displaced residents suffered from possible smoke inhalation and were transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. The American Red Cross has been called in to assist.

Officials say the fire was brought under control by 1:22 and fully extinguished at 3:37 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $300,000, MFD officials said, and the investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.