MFD investigating cause of structure fire that displaced 2 residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui fire crews responded to a structure fire on Olinda Road in Makawao on Wednesday, April, 14, at approximately 6:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting two occupants who were displaced. There were no reports of injuries.

The fire was extinguished at approximately 8:30 a.m. and the cause is still under investigation.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.