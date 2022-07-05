KAHULUI/HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department said it responded to nine fireworks-related incidents while the Honolulu Fire Department responded to five this past Fourth of July holiday.

According to MFD, the majority of these incidents involved the discarding of spent fireworks in rubbish bins which were all quickly extinguished.

The department wants to remind the public to “remain extra cautious when discarding spent fireworks.”

MFD said it is a good practice to fully immerse and soak spent fireworks in a container of water prior to discarding them.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported one victim with a minor eye injury. The victim refused to be transported to the nearest hospital.