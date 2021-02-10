MFD extinguishes structure fire in Wailuku

File – Fire damage to a home in Wailuku, Hawaii, on Feb. 10, 2021. (MFD photo)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Fire Department (MFD) crews responded to a structure fire on Ono Street in Wailuku around 3:56 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

MFD officials said, the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The single-family dwelling was fully engulfed with flames when crews arrived, according to MFD, and personnel worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighboring buildings.

The fire was extinguished around 6:20 a.m. and the cause is currently under investigation.

Damage estimates are $120,000 to the structure and its contents as well as $10,000 to neighboring homes.