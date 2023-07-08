KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Saturday, July 8, the Maui Fire Department’ emergency personnel said they responded to a 911 call.

The call came in at approximately 12:42 a.m., and it led fire personnel to Vevau Street at Kane Street in the Kahului area of Maui.

According to MFD officials, emergency personnel encountered a structure fire that had become at least 50% engulfed in flames from the fire.

Maui Fire Department personnel battle a fire on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Fire Department)

MFD indicated that they responded to the fire with Engine 1, Engine 10, Engine 5, Rescue 10, Tanker 10, Battalion and their Chief and Fire Investigator.

Maui Fire Department personnel battle a fire on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Fire Department)

Fire personnel crews arrived on the scene to discover the fire was in an abandoned building in the area. So, the crews deployed lines to mitigate the spread of the fire to other neighboring structures.

Maui Fire Department personnel battle a fire on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Fire Department)

MFD also utilized helicopters that are part of their air fleet to assist fire personnel with various aerial avenues of access to battle the fire.

Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 lowers firefighters into the fire on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Fire Department)

The structure is reported to be a 40’x30’ building that had been abandoned back in 2013.

Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 lowers firefighters into the fire on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Fire Department)

With 50% of the structure impacted by the fire, MFD investigators estimated the damages to be around $10,000 to the building along with an additional $10,000 in damages to a neighboring building, the Maui Adult Learning Center.

Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 lowers firefighters into the fire on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. (Photo/Maui Fire Department)

MFD personnel said they were able to bring the fire under control by 1:29 a.m. with their crews having the fire fully extinguished by 4:48 a.m.

At this time, MFD said the cause of the fire if undetermined but that their preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was not intentionally set. However, the fire does remain under investigation.