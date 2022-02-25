HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy found elevated levels of metal in water samples taken from Pearl Harbor Elementary School (PHES).

On Feb. 25, the Navy said that the initial sample was taken from an outdoor sink at PHES and it tested positive for an exceeding amount of beryllium.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Beryllium is a naturally occurring element of metal commonly used in household plumbing, such as beryllium copper materials.

Hawaii Department of Health set the limit for beryllium following the Red Hill Well fuel contamination to be four parts per billion (ppb). The sample taken at PHES had beryllium levels of 5.7 ppb.

The element is not known to be a component of the leaked jet fuel that led to the Navy water contamination.

The Navy said that the exceedance at Pearl Harbor Elementary School was the only exceedance reported out of 120 samples collected from the Moanalua Terrace (Zone F1) area.

It was determined by the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) that the next step is to sample, flush, and re-sample for metals at that location.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Residents of Zone F1 and PHES have been notified of the issue.