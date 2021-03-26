Merrie Monarch Festival releases list of participating hālau to perform this summer

FILE — There will be no live audience for this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival.



HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Merrie Monarch Festival is reminding people that the hula competition will take place this summer, but with some major changes.

The parade, hula performances by visiting hālau and craft fair will not take place this year for safety reasons. The competition will also look differently.

Hālau Hula O Napunaheleonapua Kumu Rich Pedrina told KHON in February that the music will be prerecorded and the performances will not be televised live. Even the awards ceremony will also be virtual.

All hālau participants, festival staff, as well as the television production crew have agreed to follow the guidelines that include undergoing multiple COVID-19 testings, a 5-day isolation period prior to entering the competition venue for the first time, and daily screenings to monitor any symptoms.

Only 15 hālau will take part in the competition this year, and the number of dancers allowed is also cut in half. The participating groups are listed below:

Hālau Hi‘iakaināmakalehua

Hālau Hula ‘O Nāpunaheleonāpua

Hālau Hula Ke ‘Olu Makani O Mauna Loa

Hālau Hula Olana

Hālau I Ka Wēkiu

Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leinā‘ala

Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea

Hālau Kala‘akeakauikawēkiu

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi

Hālau Keolakapuokalani

Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua

Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e

Kawai‘ulaokalā

Kawaili‘ulā

Ke Kai O Kahiki

Performances will take place in Hilo at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium on June 24, 25, and 26.

Click here for information on when and where the competition will be televised and for further updates.