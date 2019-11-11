Mercury shows off in a ‘rare astronomical’ event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Viewing parties were held across the state to watch a rare astronomical event that will not be visible from Hawaii for another 30 years. Mercury passed in front of the sun Monday morning and everyone from students, astronomers and everyday people gathered to watch its transit.

The W. M. Keck Observatory invited the community to its headquarters in Waimea to watch a live stream of the event. They provided solar telescopes so observers could safely find the black dot that crossed between the sun and earth.

The transit of Mercury across the sun, taken in Waimea. Courtesy Maunakea Observatories.

“We’re excited to share this rare transit of Mercury with our community,” said Shelly Pelfrey, outreach coordinator at Keck Observatory. “Looking at Mercury against the bright surface of the Sun without proper protection is dangerous and can cause eye damage. Since we have telescopes with solar filters, we wanted to bring them out for our community so they can enjoy this amazing show that the universe is putting on for us.”

On Oahu, the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy held an event at Waialae Beach Park. Other Oahu observers woke early to catch site of the event. Alex Dzierba captured the sun as it rose above Koko Crater. The black dot at the top of the sun is Mercury.

Mercury is seen here as a small black dot near the top of the sun. Courtesy Alex Dzierba, Jr.

Nick Bradley, astronomer and owner of Stargazers of Hawaii, snapped a shot at Sandy Beach Park in which you can see the dark spot near the bottom of the sun. Nick used a portable telescope to capture the photo.

Mercury can be seen transiting the sun in this photo taken at Sandy Beach Park on Oahu. Courtesy Nick Bradley with Stargazers of Hawaii.

This portable telescope allowed Nick Bradley to take a photo of Mercury transiting the sun on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Courtesy Nick Bradley with Stargazers of Hawaii.

The transit of the smallest planet in our solar system is only the fourth in this century.